Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 7,300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.30 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

