Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

