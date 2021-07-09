Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 700 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $574.92 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

