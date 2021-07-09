Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 500 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research stock opened at $606.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $626.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.