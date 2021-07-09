Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $828.19 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $766.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

