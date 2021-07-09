Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,546. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

