Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by S&T Bank

S&T Bank reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,623 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE:F traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 822,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,174,088. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

