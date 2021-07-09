Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 162.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FORA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,807. Forian has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jennifer Hajj purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,714 shares of company stock valued at $239,633.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

