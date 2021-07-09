Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($9.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 179,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,432. The stock has a market cap of $465.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.