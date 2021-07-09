Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Fortis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.