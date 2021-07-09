Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 7,959 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

