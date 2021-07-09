Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 131,185.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

