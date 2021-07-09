Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $455,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Quanta Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

