Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $5,048,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

VST traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,377. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

