Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APAM traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

