Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. The Kroger accounts for about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after buying an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in The Kroger by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 98,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.