Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

