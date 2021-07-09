FreightCar America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,053 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

RAIL opened at $5.97 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

