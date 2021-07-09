FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.49

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 7693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.14.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.45. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

