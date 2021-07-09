FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Lifted by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$6.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$920.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.47 and a one year high of C$7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

