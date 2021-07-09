FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SES. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

