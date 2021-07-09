G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

GIII stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

