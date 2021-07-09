Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 1,825 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.59 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $391.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

