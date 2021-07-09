Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after acquiring an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

NXST opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

