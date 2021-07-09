Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

