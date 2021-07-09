Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

K opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

