Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.18% of Flushing Financial worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.14 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

