Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

