Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLTO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Galecto has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $8,192,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

