Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,751 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $306.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $174.07 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

