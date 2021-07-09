Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 9,345 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 329,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

