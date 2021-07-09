Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $696.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $520.67 and a fifty-two week high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.24.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

