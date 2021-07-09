Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.57 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.50 and a 12-month high of $321.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

