Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 7,290 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.79% of Farmer Bros. worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARM. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

