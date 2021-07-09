Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,448 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.89% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.18 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $491.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

