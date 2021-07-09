GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.33 ($40.39) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 50.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

