Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $480.00. The stock had previously closed at $429.35, but opened at $445.17. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Generac shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 2,005 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.67.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.