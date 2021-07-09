General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

NYSE GD traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $189.78. 5,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

