General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of GD opened at $188.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

