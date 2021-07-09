Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,874 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 326,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genetron by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 355,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Genetron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,018,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

