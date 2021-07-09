Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 233,874 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.
Genetron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
