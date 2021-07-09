Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,352 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Genetron during the first quarter valued at about $39,018,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Genetron by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Genetron by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

