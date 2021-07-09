Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 2,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 274,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.