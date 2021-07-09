Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

