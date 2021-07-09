Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,619,000 after buying an additional 896,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth $9,851,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Stride by 23.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

