Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 134,553 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Steelcase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Steelcase by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

