Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) price objective on the stock.

Gfinity stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Gfinity has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £40.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

