Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) price objective on the stock.
Gfinity stock opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Gfinity has a 12 month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of £40.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.77.
