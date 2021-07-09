GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.20

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €23.20 ($27.29) and last traded at €23.15 ($27.24), with a volume of 57824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €22.05 ($25.94).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.47. The stock has a market cap of $609.44 million and a PE ratio of 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

