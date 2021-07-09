Ghost Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $399,890.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,803,386 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

