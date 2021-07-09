Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $89,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,271. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

