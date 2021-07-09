Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 143,223 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $106,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.77. 8,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

