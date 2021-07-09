Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 606 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Etsy worth $69,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,792. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

